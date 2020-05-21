Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Loreta Bahchevanova
Maker
Glue42 Core exposes a rich set of interoperability methods enabling web applications to seamlessly communicate with each other. All interaction occurs on the client device, making it secure and performant. It was built to allow users simplify their workflows and reduce errors while working with various applications at the same time. In addition to the standard JS API, Glue42 Core exposes framework specific bindings for the most popular web frameworks, making the integration in your existing codebase a breeze.
