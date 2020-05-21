  1. Home
  2.  → Glue42 Core

Glue42 Core

The world's first open-source web app integration platform

Glue42 Core is an open-source platform allowing web apps integration with 0 install and a native app-like experience. The product that has been described as a game changer by experts in the financial industry.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Loreta Bahchevanova
Loreta Bahchevanova
Maker
Glue42 Core exposes a rich set of interoperability methods enabling web applications to seamlessly communicate with each other. All interaction occurs on the client device, making it secure and performant. It was built to allow users simplify their workflows and reduce errors while working with various applications at the same time. In addition to the standard JS API, Glue42 Core exposes framework specific bindings for the most popular web frameworks, making the integration in your existing codebase a breeze.
UpvoteShare