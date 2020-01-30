  1. Home
Glow Loyalty & Rewards

Loyalty points, rewards & referrals for Shopify

We built Glow to make it super-easy for Shopify merchants to run a customized loyalty, rewards and referral program without breaking the bank. Glow has all the tools you need to retain customers and gain new customers through referrals.
Ryan Pfleger
Ryan Pfleger
Maker
Excited to share our new product Glow Loyalty with the Product Hunt community. Feedback please!
