Podcast-Payment Startup Glow Raises $2.3 Million From Greycroft, Nas, Jeffrey Katzenberg's WndrCo and Others Glow Technologies, a startup whose platform lets podcast creators set up payment options for fans to fund their shows, has raised $2.3 million in seed financing from backers including venture-capital firm Greycroft, rap artist Nas and Jeffrey Katzenberg's WndrCo investment company.