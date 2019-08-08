Deals
Glow
We make it easy for your fans to pay for your podcasts
Start monetizing your podcast with our simple and seamless payment system. Works with almost every podcast app.
Podcast-Payment Startup Glow Raises $2.3 Million From Greycroft, Nas, Jeffrey Katzenberg's WndrCo and Others
Glow Technologies, a startup whose platform lets podcast creators set up payment options for fans to fund their shows, has raised $2.3 million in seed financing from backers including venture-capital firm Greycroft, rap artist Nas and Jeffrey Katzenberg's WndrCo investment company.
