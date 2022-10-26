Products
Glossary bot for Slack
Glossary bot for Slack
Acronyms made simple
Glossary is a free bot for Slack to expand acronyms and abbreviations so you can communicate confidently. With Glossary in your Slack, don't wait up on colleagues to explain acronyms. Just check the thread. Glossary has got your back!
Launched in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Tech
by
Glossary
About this launch
Glossary
Acronyms made simple.
Glossary bot for Slack by
Glossary
was hunted by
Anshuman Bhardwaj
in
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Anshuman Bhardwaj
. Featured on October 26th, 2022.
Glossary
is not rated yet. This is Glossary's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
1
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#112
