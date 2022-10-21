Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
glook
Ranked #8 for today
glook
Searching web made easy for developers
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
From random thoughts to informative topics, search the web directly from the terminal. Very helpful to users who have a good bonding with the terminal ;)
We welcome you to use glook. See you at the terminal screen!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
glook
Lemon.io
Ad
Vetted devs, light rates — and your startup will take off!
Learn more
About this launch
glook
Searching web made easy for developers
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
glook by
glook
was hunted by
Dhairya Shah
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Dhairya Shah
. Featured on October 22nd, 2022.
glook
is not rated yet. This is glook's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#224
Report