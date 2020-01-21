Discussion
Patrick Keating
Maker
Hi PH! I recently launched Globo, which helps people go carbon neutral and reduce their carbon footprint. I started Globo to address a problem I faced personally: while I knew climate change was a huge threat and that I should be doing more to help mitigate it, I didn't know where I should start. I felt like I was getting bombarded with listicles each telling me 10 different things I had to do - it was too overwhelming to do all of them, and without personalized data to compare them, I didn't know which ones would have the most impact for me. I built Globo as a way to calculate my carbon footprint and track it over time, get personalized data on how to reduce it, and go carbon neutral by having carbon offsets automatically purchased every month to match my footprint. I managed to reduce my carbon footprint by 39% in 2019 and have stayed carbon neutral for about $8 per month. It's not the end of my journey, but I feel much less overwhelmed and more informed on how to engage in the fight for our future. If this resonates with you, please do check out Globo and let me know if and how it helps you :) It's free to use, you only have to pay if you want to buy offsets.
