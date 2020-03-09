Discussion
Максим Барчуков
Maker
GlobeFlaneur helps travellers plan their trip. People usually spend a lot of time trying to find places to go during their trip, find out how much time it will take. They google info, ask their friend. People face several problems while planning a trip such as too many sources of information, that usually have mistakes, poor quality of content and lack of information about visit duration. GlobeFlaneur solves these problems. Our service allows you to plan your trip in couple of clicks and creates optimal day-by-day itinerary based on several criteria such as place rating, visit duration and personal interests. As a result traveller gets detailed plan, that can be edited, stored and shared between friends.
