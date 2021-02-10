  1. Home
Globe Topper for iOS

App Store rankings and reviews in 175 countries

Based on Apple official RSS feeds, Globe Topper is an iOS apps that allow you to spot your app in App Store rankings in 175 countries!
The latest version also includes ratings & reviews that you can translate in your language with Google Translate.
discussion
6 Reviews
Melissa Tima
Good job ! = )
François Boulais
Maker
Serial Maker, App Craft Studio
@melissa_tima Merci Mélissa ! 🛩✨
Jan
I want it! https://twitter.com/indieappsant...
Jeffrey Chiang🔶 Design • 🍣 Food • 🤖 Technology
Looks great! 👍
François Boulais
Maker
Serial Maker, App Craft Studio
@pixelsushirobot Thank you very much!
Khoa Pham
I make macOS, iOS and web apps.
Wow, this is so handy to view top charts. Thanks for making this Francois
François Boulais
Maker
Serial Maker, App Craft Studio
@onmyway133 Thanks for your full support Khoa! 😀
Aidan FitzpatrickFounder & CEO, Reincubate
I've enjoyed the TestFlight and love this app. Good stuff @frboulais! 👍
François Boulais
Maker
Serial Maker, App Craft Studio
@afit Thanks for your kind words Aidan!
Ben HarrawayOwner of Lumen - an Indie App Studio
Great App. Quick and easy to use, much better than some web based alternatives :)
Share
François Boulais
Maker
Serial Maker, App Craft Studio
@benlumendigital Glad you like it and happy to read you! Cheers!
Romain
CEO, Ubicolor
The translation feature really shows how you scratched your own itch and that's what makes this product so valuable. A great time saver.
Share
François Boulais
Maker
Serial Maker, App Craft Studio
@londonrom Thank you very much Romain !
Fernando
🎈
Hi There, I am an iOS Developer
I use this app Thanks !
François Boulais
Maker
Serial Maker, App Craft Studio
@techinpark Glad to hear, thank you very much!
Patrick Mast
Looks GREAT! Congrats Francois!! 👍
Share
François Boulais
Maker
Serial Maker, App Craft Studio
@patrick_mast1 Thank you Patrick!
Robert McGovern
🎈
Programmer, tech editor, and writer.
Useful to quickly see how your own and competitor’s apps are doing.
