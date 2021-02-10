Globe Topper for iOS

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Melissa Tima
Good job ! = )
Share
@melissa_tima Merci Mélissa ! 🛩✨
I want it! https://twitter.com/indieappsant...
Looks great! 👍
@pixelsushirobot Thank you very much!
Wow, this is so handy to view top charts. Thanks for making this Francois
@onmyway133 Thanks for your full support Khoa! 😀
I've enjoyed the TestFlight and love this app. Good stuff @frboulais! 👍
Great App. Quick and easy to use, much better than some web based alternatives :)
@benlumendigital Glad you like it and happy to read you! Cheers!
The translation feature really shows how you scratched your own itch and that's what makes this product so valuable. A great time saver.
@londonrom Thank you very much Romain !
@techinpark Glad to hear, thank you very much!
Looks GREAT! Congrats Francois!! 👍
@patrick_mast1 Thank you Patrick!
Useful to quickly see how your own and competitor’s apps are doing.