GlobalPatron

Hi everyone ! and thank you to @kevin for posting. This has been years in the making! We wanted to create a genuinely "Universal" forms platform that would be enterprise-grade, secure, but still super affordable so small business and solo users could still have access to it. Some examples of the kinds of things you can do with this platform are: - Easily build a "Typeform" style conversational form, at a fraction of the cost, and with more powerful enterprise-level features such as "login-protection" on your forms, "field-level" quantity limits, and so on. - Create genuine "multi-step" application forms, with numerous no-code configuration options (e.g. rhs nav, top nav, lhs nav) - Create classic single-step forms like "JotForm" - Rapidly build your forms in a GUI, with conditional logic, answer piping, calculated fields etc, then download that forms code for hosting on your own server with all that functionality working locally (so no need to EVER write code for forms ever again, no matter how complex they may be) - Accept payments securely - Plus a huge amount more.... "Offline" mobile forms is also just around the corner, so any form type created in the Universal Form Builder will also work fully in offline devices. i.e. offline TypeForms, offline multi-step forms, offline single-step forms. Your feedback and comments are sincerely appreciated to help make this a better product, please check it out and give us your feedback. As a thank you to everyone on product hunt, anyone who takes the time to checkout the system and give us their feedback by the 15th of August will receive 3 months free access to the full-featured bronze plan for their time. All the best, Riaz
