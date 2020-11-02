  1. Home
Globalogs

Track your personal data

Globalogs is a service for tracking personal data on the Internet.

We help companies maintain loyalty and regular users of their data.

Globalogs - отслеживайте ваши личные данныеWe are creating a product in the field of cybersecurity, it may save a lot of lives and save a lot of money for companies. Unlike OSWICC, we do not prevent cybercrime, our task is to prevent unauthorized access after a leak, track company data, and provide detailed reports.
discussion
George Novik
Maker
Founder at @tuq @globalogs
Hello cyber hunters! We have noticed a lot of free traffic on the gray side of the Internet that is completely unmoderated and unreported. People run the risk of losing their personal data or being compromised, and the company has customer loyalty. We are additional insurance for users and a necessary tool for companies. We will be happy to talk, and subscribe to the update and be the first to test in the next quarter :)
George Ivankov
Maker
🎈
Hello friends, we are glad that we posted on this site, we are open for discussions, we will be happy to discuss our product with you
REquineXZ
🎈
Nice, good job!
Peter StaranchukLead Android Developer
Looks good, but how exactly it will help me to protect my data?
George Novik
Maker
Founder at @tuq @globalogs
@peter_staranchuk Hello! I am very glad that this is so. We are more of additional insurance if you suddenly have personal data on any of your accounts, and scammers mostly need money, but there are also those who blackmail people, so we will prevent unauthorized access and return files before you are compromised.
