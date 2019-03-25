Log InSign up
Global Women in VC Directory

The 🌎’s largest directory for women in VC

#2 Product of the DayToday
The world’s largest global directory for women in venture capital to find each other, connect, and collaborate.
Sutian DongMaker@sutiandong · Partner, Female Founders Fund
We launched the Global Women in VC Directory today to showcase the phenomenal 1K+ community of women in vc worldwide and some of the fascinating stats we've pulled from the community.
