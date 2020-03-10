Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Madhuri Sharma
Maker
Hi Everyone! Global Belly is a platform that helps influencers launch their own custom products and turn their fans into customers. We build this because we believe the future of commerce is influencers commercializing their own brands instead of just promoting others. Ankita and I met in 2014, while she was completing her MBA at NYU Stern and I was working at The Food Network. We connected immediately and worked on a series of passion projects at the intersection of food and tech over the next few years. Last year we noticed a trend emerging. Big Food companies are struggling to grow, while micro-brands are flourishing. This is because more and more people prefer “authentic” over “mass produced”. Content creators or “influencers” have become increasingly powerful. They are trusted experts who have grown a loyal and engaged audience. They are not only well-positioned to launch their own brands, but what we quickly learnt was how eager they were to do so. After speaking with 50 different influencers we realized what they don’t have are the resources and most importantly the time to do it themselves while maintaining their content calendars. That’s where we come in. We let the influencers do what they do best, and we take care of the rest. We handle all the technology, analytics, and operations required to commercialize their digital brand. They can share self-branded products to their fans and followers via their store on Global Belly and they start earning revenue for each product sold from day 1. We have currently launched 15 influencers in the food vertical and shipped thousands of products nationwide. One of our largest influencers is SweetAmbs who has over 2M followers across social platforms, and we helped her launch her own line of DIY cookie kits, signature mixes, books, tutorials and classes. She is just one of the millions of talented content creators we believe will be the future of commerce as they begin to capitalize on their own brand instead of pushing others.
UpvoteShare