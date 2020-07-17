Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Emily Jensen
Maker
If you are a software developer or have ever been on the internet, you've probably come across a bug or two. We created GlitchTip to keep track of those errors, so you can catch and fix them as quickly and efficiently as possible. Our company, Burke Software and Consulting, is passionate about open source, so we wanted to be sure that there was an open source error tracking app available that you can view, modify, and use the code as you see fit. Run GlitchTip on your server, or let us host it for you. If you host with us, you can try it free for up to 1,000 events per month. GlitchTip is an excellent option if you value simplicity, affordability, and the freedom provided by open source. Come check us out!
UpvoteShare