Use glimpses as a personal journal to track your daily activities, record your travels, people you meet.
glimpses stores all the journal entries at your Dropbox account. Just authorize with Dropbox and you're ready to go.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Anees AhammedMaker@aneesahammed
Hi all, glimpses hits 10K users today. I made glimpses couple of years back, because I needed a simple, clean, and distraction-free way to write 🖊journal from Windows desktop env and get it backed up & synced directly to Dropbox: no other servers in chain, FAQ's : https://getglimpses.com/faq.htm I'd love to hear your feedback :) Thanks, Anees
Upvote (3)Share·
Aquasp@aquasp
@aneesahammed Thanks man! could you add an option to sync with pcloud too? And an app and a linux application and a way to format the text too? Thank you so much, your work is amazing.
Upvote Share·
Aquasp@aquasp
It's amazing.
Upvote (1)Share·