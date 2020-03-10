Glimpse
2 minute, 1-on-1, video conversations with your friends
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Helena Merk
Maker
Thanks Kat 💙!! Hi PH community! I’m Helena 👋, one of the Glimpse founders I dropped out of Duke CS to build a startup, and this is my first time posting a product on Product Hunt!! We are beyond excited to share what we’ve been working on -- but also the story of how we got Glimpse built in 7 days: Version 0: We held up phones and matched people we knew over video chat, cutting them off at 2 minutes. People loved it. 🤩 Version 0.5: For some reason we decided people would want to do this with strangers. We built an app in 3 days, and got a hard no from Apple’s app review. We had built Chatroulette. Literally my greatest fear. 🙅♀️😳 We thought about it. What people loved about V0 was that they knew the people they were matched with would be either a friend, or a friend of a friend. It was the right kind of adrenaline rush. Version 1: We built for another 4 days, and launched Glimpse with friends. Create room. Add friends. Friends add friends. ⇒ This is the product we are excited to share with you today. There is still loads of work to do. But would love for you to try it out and let us know what direction to take! 🥳 Helena, co-founder
Upvote (3)Share
Maker
Thanks Kat ❤️ HELLO EVERYONEE! Also a Blue Devil 💙, besties with Helena and Brian, and employee 1 at Glimpse. We learned just a few hours ago that Duke too would be shifting to a remote campus for the remainder of the semester. It’s frustrating to know that we will miss out on not only the academic but social experience of one of the most formative parts of our lives. Our launch of Glimpse is coincidentally timely. I’m excited to join rooms of my friends who normally would be down the hall and have meaningful conversations. I want an authentic view into my friends’ lives, not the highlight reel of Instagram and FB. I hope you enjoy Glimpse as much as I do. Join, create a room, and invite allll your friends 🥳
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
Thank you Kat! 😊💖 Hey Product Hunt! 👋 When life gets busy, I’ve often found myself struggling to maintain meaningful relationships with people who matter to me. Living far away from my close friends/family has often been lonely. And as a startup cofounder, I’m always at work putting out 🔥 (usually one’s that I’ve created), making it hard to make time for calls. Unintentionally, I often neglect the most important part of my life: people. But what if “catching up” wasn’t something that happened once every few months when you run into each other on the street? What if staying connected was more meaningful than disconnected text messages, yet easier than hour-long calls? What if keeping in touch with people was EASY and part of your regular routine? Imagine a future in which the next time you’re standing in line waiting for a coffee, you spend those seemingly insignificant 2 minutes video chatting a friend. And those 2 minutes are plenty of time because even though she lives across the country, you’ve regularly “Glimpsed” into her life and never lost touch. Or imagine how different your family would be if 6 minutes of each week was spent video chatting with family? 2 min for mom, 2 for dad, and 2 for your sister. Relationships shouldn’t be something that you neglect. But it also shouldn’t be a chore to schedule time to catch up with your friends and family. That’s why we’re building Glimpse. So that your spare minutes aren’t wasted looking at photos of friends on Insta, but are instead converted to “Glimpses” that keep them in your life! Loneliness and relationships are two things that I care deeply about. I am proud to be working on a product designed to make it easier to keep the people who matter to you in your life! 😊 I would love for you to try out our product and to hear your feedback. 🥂Here’s to bringing people closer together! Brian
Upvote (1)Share
Is there a way to keep in contact with new people I meet? I am always looking for a non-lame way for my friends to introduce me to their friends and this seems to solve the problem but what if I meet a mutual friend and don’t know who they are? Can I contact them after? Is that safe?
Maker
@mathew_pregasen Yes! We currently have rooms where you can invite your friends, and your friends can invite their friends! It's a really easy way to meet mutual friends in a 2-min low stakes conversation. And if you guys get along, you have the option to connect in the app!
This is amazing! Great job, Helena, Brian and Mary! I’ve “glimpsed" a couple times and I’m hooked already! Investing an entire hour when a friend calls is a lot, so when I’m busy I don’t pick up 😐 🙃. That’s led to a few months of no contact…totally on me. But if my friends had sent me a “glimpse” instead, and I knew the call would be two minutes, I would be SO down to take a break from my work. Can’t wait to keep using it and see how it evolves!
Maker
@karthik_bhaskara Thank you!! So excited to have you as an early user :)