Glimpse 2.0

Engage groups of 4 to 400,000 through 1-on-1 video chats

Glimpse matches large groups into 1:1 time-boxed video chats. We build authentic relationships within any large groups: from your team at work, networking during a conference, to college social group rush!
Helena Merk
Maker
Thank you @katmanalac 💙!! Hi PH community! I’m Helena 👋, one of the Glimpse founders. We dropped out of Duke CS to build a startup, and it’s come a long way in the last few months. We first left on a mission to build authenticity into our lives through genuine connections: this meant engaging people 1:1 offline for heart-to-hearts. This little covid thing changed all of our plans! Mid-March, we decided to shift our efforts to a fundamental piece of the “authentic connection” user journey: initiation. An amazing start to a relationship can change the course of the (friend)ship significantly. We realized a recipe for a successful first impression included a mix of adrenaline rush and a sense of instant connection. The “missed connection” feeling was also critical in making someone yearn to reach out and continue a conversation. We introduced time-boxed video chat, always 1:1, and never with a complete stranger. At first it was a social consumer product, and then we realized the massive demand as covid was bringing tightly knit communities online -- everyone from business schools to book clubs was now scrambling to build a sense of intimacy online. We found most video platforms to be **tools** to facilitate a conversation. We choose to focus on creating an experience that brings delight, rather than simply enabling you to talk through your screen. Today, we are beyond excited to announce a completely revamped Glimpse 2.0. The huge demand from business schools, conferences, teams, blew us away - enough to launch Web, build special features, and add Admin customization. The screenshots above are just a sneak peak of all we have in store - to get the full spiel join me in the Product Hunt room on Glimpse!! Join me here: https://app.joinglimpse.com/prod...! Excited to chat about community with you:) I want to hear all about your journey in building an online community: what you’ve tried, what’s been frustrating, and what’s been amazing. What feelings are you no longer getting in group settings? Have you found yourself forming new habits with respect to maintaining friendships and meeting new people? Why does community matter to you? Helena, Co-founder
Brian Li
Maker
Thanks Kat 🎉 Hey PH Community! I’m Brian, one of the co-founders of Glimpse! My team has been hard at work over the last few months, and we’re really excited to bring you an entirely reimagined socializing experience on video. After spending half a year on video calls (yeah, crazy isn’t it?), we’ve realized that existing products fall short of the valuable interactions we share in real life. Here are just a couple of the issues: - Only one person can speak at a time - No natural side conversations - Inadequate for building meaningful relationships As remote life continues for the foreseeable future, we realized that we needed a solution enabling everything from remote socializing to remote networking to even remote rush! Our latest version of Glimpse Web is designed to do just that. After speaking with community managers, teams, and other Glimpsers, we’ve redesigned our product to improve upon existing video platforms. I’m really excited about some of the features, including: - Typed Rooms: ensure everyone in your community meets the right people (eg. interns meet fulltimers, bigs meet littles, rushees meet members) - Customizable Features: choose the specific features that will help your community connect - Authless Login: allow your members to join without needing to create an account We would love for you to try out Glimpse with your team, your community, or even your family! If you would like to get a “glimpse” of the experience first, join me in our Product Hunt room: app.joinglimpse.com/producthunt Can’t wait to hear your feedback! Brian, Co-Founder
YuRa Lee
This product is really cool. It can get so difficult to stay connected, especially in this time of quarantine and social isolation. What sort of use cases do you guys see for this product after quarantine is over?
Brian Li
Maker
@yura_lee Glimpse will be great for remote teams to stay connected, as well as for remote communities to help their members engage!
Ali Ahmed
Love the progress!!!!!!! What features do you have in the pipeline? Would love to see creative icebreakers structured into a game that you can play while in a chat :)
Helena Merk
Maker
@ali_wetrill great idea!! we have a lot of crazy ideas in the running. Everything from hang man to "rock paper scissors extreme": https://guideinc.org/2015/09/28/...
Ketki Samel
Cool idea! This would be awesome to use in an educational setting — college discussion sections, summer camps, etc.
