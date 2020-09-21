  1. Home
Lets you add any webpage as iOS 14 Homescreen widget

The original idea of Glimpse 2 was to bring the spirit of the original OSX Open In Safari Dashboard to iOS.
Homescreen Widgets are the perfect fit for this. You can add any webpage you want to track as Glimpse Widget
Arno Appenzeller
Maker
iOS indie
Hi I’m Arno the maker of Glimpse 2 I recently released a new app for iOS 14 Glimpse 2 that lets you add any webpage as an iOS 14 homescreen widget. The initial idea was to resurrect the idea of the OSX Safari Dashboard Widget and glimpse 2 is the result. The app is pay what you want and anything can be tried out completely for free. If you like it you can consider giving a tip. I definitely would love to hear your feedback on this.
Cesare D. ForelliIndie developer
This is by far my favorite iOS 14 widget!
