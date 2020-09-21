discussion
Arno Appenzeller
MakeriOS indie
Hi I’m Arno the maker of Glimpse 2 I recently released a new app for iOS 14 Glimpse 2 that lets you add any webpage as an iOS 14 homescreen widget. The initial idea was to resurrect the idea of the OSX Safari Dashboard Widget and glimpse 2 is the result. The app is pay what you want and anything can be tried out completely for free. If you like it you can consider giving a tip. I definitely would love to hear your feedback on this.
This is by far my favorite iOS 14 widget!
