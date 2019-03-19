GLIDR Intercom integration

With GLIDR’s Intercom integration, product managers can ensure user feedback is heard throughout product teams and considered in the proper context with everything else you know. It helps you separate the signal from the noise.
Jonathan WylieMakerHiring@jwglidr · VP of Product @ GLIDR.IO.
Hi Product Hunters! We built this integration with Intercom because our users needed a clean way to intelligently incorporate user feedback into their product strategy and roadmapping. It's one of several important integrations we'll be adding over the next few months, so if you want to vote for any, let us know!
