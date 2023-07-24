Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Glide Scrolling
Glide Scrolling
Effortless Scrolling: Minimal Motion, No Wheel Required
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Stay in the loop with your favorite social media feeds and breaking news – no more slow scrolling! Glide through 'em like a pro, and when you see something rad, just move your cursor away from the buttons – easy peasy!
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Developer Tools
+1 by
Glide Scrolling
Reply.io
Ad
Automate your one-to-many sales communication using AI
About this launch
Glide Scrolling
Effortless Scrolling: Minimal Motion, No Wheel Required
1
review
12
followers
Follow for updates
Glide Scrolling by
Glide Scrolling
was hunted by
Olesia Vdovenko
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Olesia Vdovenko
. Featured on July 25th, 2023.
Glide Scrolling
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Glide Scrolling's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report