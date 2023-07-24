Products
Glide Scrolling

Glide Scrolling

Effortless Scrolling: Minimal Motion, No Wheel Required

Stay in the loop with your favorite social media feeds and breaking news – no more slow scrolling! Glide through 'em like a pro, and when you see something rad, just move your cursor away from the buttons – easy peasy!
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Developer Tools
Glide Scrolling
About this launch
Glide Scrolling
Glide ScrollingEffortless Scrolling: Minimal Motion, No Wheel Required
Glide Scrolling by
Glide Scrolling
was hunted by
Olesia Vdovenko
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Developer Tools. Made by
Olesia Vdovenko
. Featured on July 25th, 2023.
Glide Scrolling
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Glide Scrolling's first launch.
