Home
Product
Glide Focus Pointer
Glide Focus Pointer
Better focus & reading
Glide is a focus pointer which dims parts of your screen for better focus and reading experience.
You can still interact with everything on your screen while the app is active.
Lots of customisation options to get the right indicator for you.
Launched in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
by
Glide - Focus Pointer
About this launch
Glide - Focus Pointer
Better focus & reading
Glide Focus Pointer by
Glide - Focus Pointer
was hunted by
thameem
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
thameem
. Featured on October 5th, 2022.
Glide - Focus Pointer
is not rated yet. This is Glide - Focus Pointer's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#119
