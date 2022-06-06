Products
Home
→
Product
→
Glide
Ranked #18 for today
Glide
Reading guide for macOS
Read through the clutter on screens filled with distractions with Glide. Glide offers multiple indicator styles to help you block out the distractions and focus only on what your reading. Reduce eye strain while working for long hours.
Launched in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
by
Glide
About this launch
Glide by
Glide
was hunted by
thameem
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Menu Bar Apps
. Made by
thameem
. Featured on June 7th, 2022.
Glide
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on November 5th, 2021.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Daily rank
#18
Weekly rank
#29
