Glide is a 100% free PowerPoint template made for everyone.
- 80 slides including mockups, icons, maps
- Ultra light (less than 5MB photos included)
- Customizable (change theme colors)
- Uses System fonts (nothing to install, just open it & edit it)
- Available for Mac & PC
Reviews
Discussion
Jerome BestelMaker · Co-Founder of Slidor.fr
Hello ProductHunters 👋 Jérôme here, one of Slidor's co-founders: the PowerPoint design agency behind Glide! Over the five last years, our team of over 25 designers have created PowerPoint presentations for 500+ companies. We've decided that it's time to offer a free, light, and beautiful PowerPoint template for everyone. Our team believes that the templates found on internet are often too heavy, not particularly user friendly, and on top of that they're costly. We’re on a mission to help people beautify their deck starting with a fresh template which includes 80 layouts. Glide is free forever: we only ask for your email address and we promise we won't reach you more than two times a year. You can customize Glide & change colors dynamically, it's less than 5MB, and it's available for Mac & PC. We hope you'll like it! Let us know what you think! 🎉🎉🎉
Peter DeNatale · Private Pilot / Entrepreneur
This is a beautiful template! I’m totally going to be using this often! Love the modern designs and layouts with the pop of color!
Adrien Ripaud
Great concept & design! Thank you for this👌🏻
