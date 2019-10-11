Discussion
Benjamin Tan
Maker
Hi everyone! Gleekr is my first app and would like to share it with you. With a busy work schedule, I ended up having a lot of problems organising simple get togethers with friends. It usually started with a "When are you free?" text and end up with everyone giving you a lot of dates and times they are available. Then after you get an activity going, you still have to stay connected in chat in case there are changes or updates to the activity information. I decided to create this app to bring activity organising and chat together. With Gleekr you can start a poll to put in the dates you are available, invite any friend in your contact list, and let your friends vote on the common dates they are available too. Once you create an activity, a chatroom is created and everyone you invited is automatically added. Anyone who is invited for the activity can now invite others in their own contact list. This helped me plan bigger activities like soccer match with 25-30 people, where I start by inviting 5-8 people, then each one invites another 2-3 more. everyone who is accepts the invite is also added to the chatroom and the organiser is now able to keep everyone in the loop of any changes. Take a look at Gleekr and let me know what you think. Appreciate any and all feedback. Thanks again everyone!
