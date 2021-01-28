discussion
Greg Crawley
MakerWorking in software since the 90s.
Hi product makers and hunters 👋 Gleek is a free app that we built here at Blocshop to solve a problem we’ve had since I founded it in 2012. Developers almost always prefer using pen and paper to diagram, but this doesn’t translate well to remote work. As a company that services remote clients, and now with most of our team working remotely all the time, we needed a natural way for developers to collaborate when architecting our solutions or components. Of course we tried using all the standard tools and, sure, it’s possible to create a software diagram using any of them. But to us, the support in those tools for developers always felt like an afterthought. We also saw our team frustrated by having to be “artists” dragging and dropping boxes rather than using their keyboards to express their ideas. Therefore we built Gleek.io, with the idea of building a diagramming tool that was entirely focused on developer needs and preferences. We wanted something that was natural to use as developers, and would encourage rather than discourage diagramming on our teams. Gleek is all about speed over perfection. The idea is devs should stop wasting time perfecting the look of their diagrams, and instead clearly communicate their ideas with as few keystrokes as possible. Gleek had already existed for a year when we discovered Mermaid, a fantastic open source effort. We integrated this tool into Gleek as a way of bringing more diagram types to the tool, while still providing code completion and other benefits of a professionally supported SaaS product. What types of diagrams can you make with Gleek? ✅ Software architecture diagrams ✅ UML class and object diagrams ✅ Entity-relationship diagrams ✅ Sequence diagrams ✅ Flowcharts ✅ Mind maps and more The features of Gleek.io include: ➡ 16 different shapes to use ➡ Various connections based on the diagram type ➡ Diagrams saved locally in a browser as well as on Gleek.io servers ➡ Dashboard with the overview of your diagrams with the option to search ➡ Free Templates (type /) and Syntax help to make it easier to start ➡ Rotation of the diagram, SVG download of a diagram, diagram link sharing, fit to screen layout Example to try: 👉 Type "Shape1-->Shape2" for your first diagram Happy to hear your feedback and answer your questions 🙏
@thegregoryscott this is excellent. Perfect way to make a diagram and visualize models.
@csaba_kissi Glad you like it!
I have been looking for this for some time now. Will love to try this !!
Wow this is absolutely awesome! Quick and simple! Just a few weeks back I was looking for a way to document my diagrams in my git repository so everyone is on the same page -> If this could in some way be connected to code (not sure how), it would be awesome! (Maybe a simple static site generator to show the diagrams on gh pages? not sure whats good. Or maybe it could be an app in VSC which reads a file in that format and generates an image in VSC directly, looks good to me too. Just some thoughts from me)
@daryllman Thanks for checking it out, we appreciate the feedback! We actually do support Git integration as a premium feature. You can read about that here: https://www.gleek.io/blog/gleek-... . We don't support static code generation at the moment, but I'll be interested to hear if that's a requested feature. It would be complicated, but I definitely could see the value.
Nice product. Congrate on the launch.
Right on time. Simple, but needed product. Will try it for my current project!
@sergeyone Awesome, let us know how it goes!
Congratulations on your Launch. This looks really awesome! perfect timing with the exploding growth of remote work we are living in.