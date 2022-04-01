Products
Glean AI
Glean AI
Powering Finance teams to spend intelligently
Fintech
Glean AI is the only AP solution that analyzes line-item data on invoices to provide business insights to help save 10%-15% on vendor spend in addition to powerful automation that allows companies to pay invoices faster and cut out the manual work.
