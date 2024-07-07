Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Glaze
Glaze

Glaze

Protect human artists by disrupting style mimicry

Free
None
Launched in
Art
Privacy
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Glaze & Nightshade
Free ATS by Dover
Free ATS by Dover
Ad
The best all-in-one ATS for startups. Simply recruiting now.
About this launch
Glaze & Nightshade
Glaze & NightshadeProtecting artists from generative AI
0
reviews
7
followers
Glaze by
Glaze & Nightshade
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Art, Privacy, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Ben Zhao
. Featured on July 8th, 2024.
Glaze & Nightshade
is not rated yet. This is Glaze & Nightshade's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-