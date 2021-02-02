  1. Home
  2.  → Glassmorphism CSS Generator

Glassmorphism CSS Generator

Generate the CSS for frosted glass effect for free.

Design Tools
Developer Tools
The "frosted glass" effect has been with us for quite some time with each company having its own name for it. In Nov 2020 Mike Malewicz wrote a medium article trying to unify it under one name. Then we created this handy CSS generator.
Enjoy!
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
michal malewicz
Maker
CEO HYPE4
Hi ProductHunt! 👋 We're super excited to share our mini product with you. 👨🏻‍💻 We created the naming convention for Glassmorphism back in November of 2020, so a natural next step would be to allow developers to quickly create this effect in code. That's why we came up with this handy generator 🤓 Enjoy! 🔥
Share
Graeme
Making Prototypr.io and Letter 💌
@michalmalewicz 😍 love that!
Share
Thalion
UXMisfit.com Author, UX/UI Designer
Simple, but useful site! Nice source for glassmorphic inspiration. Well done @michalmalewicz 👏
Share
michal malewicz
Maker
CEO HYPE4
@thalion_pb Thanks 🙏 We wanted to make it as simple/easy as possible 😎
Share
vijay verma
Design chef @zomato
Easy to use! Beautiful small product @michalmalewicz 🙌😍
Share
michal malewicz
Maker
CEO HYPE4
@realvjy Thanks man!
Share
Jim Raptis
MagicPattern Founder
Beautiful, simple, and powerful app for web developers. Great work @michalmalewicz and Hype4 team! 👏 🔥
Share
Albert Walicki
Maker
@draptis Thank you Jim! 💕
Share
Andy DentTouchgram founder, coder+martial artist
Now I want a version which generates a shader for me, not using CSS anywhere.
Share
michal malewicz
Maker
CEO HYPE4
@andydentperth1 That may be something to look into next, great idea :)
Share
michal malewicz
Maker
CEO HYPE4
What would be a logical next step?
Swift / Kotlin code generator?
A React library?
A real life glass foundry that makes glassy product cards?
Share1 Answer