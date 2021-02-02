Glassmorphism CSS Generator

discussion
michal malewicz
MakerCEO HYPE4
Hi ProductHunt! 👋 We're super excited to share our mini product with you. 👨🏻💻 We created the naming convention for Glassmorphism back in November of 2020, so a natural next step would be to allow developers to quickly create this effect in code. That's why we came up with this handy generator 🤓 Enjoy! 🔥
@michalmalewicz 😍 love that!
Simple, but useful site! Nice source for glassmorphic inspiration. Well done @michalmalewicz 👏
@thalion_pb Thanks 🙏 We wanted to make it as simple/easy as possible 😎
Easy to use! Beautiful small product @michalmalewicz 🙌😍
Beautiful, simple, and powerful app for web developers. Great work @michalmalewicz and Hype4 team! 👏 🔥
Now I want a version which generates a shader for me, not using CSS anywhere.
@andydentperth1 That may be something to look into next, great idea :)
What would be a logical next step?
Swift / Kotlin code generator?
A React library?
A real life glass foundry that makes glassy product cards?
1 Answer