Hello hunters, AR is radically changing the ecommerce landscape, and we are happy to bring it to beauty and makeup! Until now, shoppers looking at beauty products online would have to guess if a particular hair colour or makeup shade they liked would suit them. No more! We are excited to announce—GlamAR, our virtual solution that creates live AR experiences for products. With GlamAR, shoppers can quickly try-on products, preview them on their screens, and buy them without any hesitation. Talking about the interesting bit, our self-serve platform enables the brands to try the solution without worrying about the payments and later invest when they wish to enable the solution for more products. Also, the web-version comes with a Free Starter Plan, which is Free Forever for any registered user. For beauty brands, the tech unlocks a truly immersive product experience. It presents a unique way to interact with the customer and receive feedback about products in real-time. To begin with, GlamAR supports Eye and Face Makeup and Lips. We will soon be launching jewellery and more! Is this something you would love to use when you shop? We are excited to know what you think. hope you enjoy and I'd love to hear your feedback/suggestions !
Congrats on the launch. Works like a charm! :)
Thank you @vignesh_prabhu for kind words . Your team can enroll to starter pack for free with no credit card required and start using end to end solution in 20ish minute . your team can go through our ready to use docs https://docs.glamar.fynd.com
Congratulations! Really liked the UI/UX and try-on just works seamlessly.