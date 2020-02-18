  1. Home
  2.  → GivingTales

GivingTales

Classic fairy stories for children read by celebrities

GivingTales is primarily an app for popular mobiles and tablets offering beautiful illustrated versions of Hans Christian Andersen's classic fairy tales for children and for adults alike. The stories are read by some of the best voices of our time.
Roger Moore backs children's fairytales app in aid of Unicef"I had one of the first Apple computers, God knows how many years ago, maybe 30 years ago, when it all started. And I could dictate into the machine, and I dictated swear words, it would translate them phonetically. I remember Gregory Peck was staying with us. He was horrified!
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Klaus Lovgreen
Klaus Lovgreen
Maker
I worked on the project with a great team. Open to comments and suggestions. We also have physical books, audio and video. Stories are read by some of the best voices of our time: Sir Roger Moore, Ewan McGregor, Stephen Fry, Dame Joan Collins, Joanna Lumley, Sir Michael Caine, David Walliams, Charlotte Rampling, Paul McKenna, Michael Ball and Emma Samms and children can read along to learn the core values these incredible tales teach such as bravery, selflessness, and compassion. Also available in Danish read by Cecilie Stenspil, Alexandre Willaume, Bubber, Kurt Ravn, Jens Jørn Spottag, Lars Mikkelsen, Sofie Gråbøl, Anne Marie, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Birgitte Hjort Sørensen.
UpvoteShare