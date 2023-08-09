Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Gitya
Gitya
Your AI-powered GitHub assistant
Visit
Upvote 16
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
With Gitya, your AI-powered GitHub assistant, spend less time on bug fixes and minor requests, and more time on high-impact engineering
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
by
Gitya
Aistro
Ad
Personalized AI astrology powered by LLM
About this launch
Gitya
Your AI-powered GitHub assistant
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Gitya by
Gitya
was hunted by
Ihsancan Ozpoyraz
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Ihsancan Ozpoyraz
,
Anıl Boğ
,
Zeynep Akant
and
Kerem Ozkarakas
. Featured on August 10th, 2023.
Gitya
is not rated yet. This is Gitya's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report