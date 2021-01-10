discussion
DanCodes
Maker
I'm a young developer based in England
🎈
Hey PH! I'm DanCodes, the developer of GitWrapped. GitWrapped is a website that lets you view your GitHub statistics all on one wrapped up page. See what your top languages were, how many pull requests/issues you opened, your contributions to the GitHub community over time and so much more! GitWrapped lets you choose the year and see how you contributed years ago. Features: - Top Languages of the year - Stars/Watches you made - Radar showing your commits/pulls/issues ratio - Top repos you contributed to - Contributions over the year - Github calendar of how you contributed - Charts for your viewing pleasure Any feedback is appreciated so comment below any questions!
