GitWrapped

View/Share how you contributed to Github over the years

Web App
Productivity
GitHub
GitWrapped allows you to view the statistics of your Github profile over the years, the amount of lines you wrote, how many pull requests you closed and more! Compare stats with your friends and show off on social media!
Featured
DanCodes
Maker
🎈
I'm a young developer based in England
Hey PH! I'm DanCodes, the developer of GitWrapped. GitWrapped is a website that lets you view your GitHub statistics all on one wrapped up page. See what your top languages were, how many pull requests/issues you opened, your contributions to the GitHub community over time and so much more! GitWrapped lets you choose the year and see how you contributed years ago. Features: - Top Languages of the year - Stars/Watches you made - Radar showing your commits/pulls/issues ratio - Top repos you contributed to - Contributions over the year - Github calendar of how you contributed - Charts for your viewing pleasure Any feedback is appreciated so comment below any questions!
