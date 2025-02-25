Subscribe
GitSyncPad

GitSyncPad

A single-click button to do tasks like git add, commit, push
An innovative micro keypad designed for effortless Git version control. Execute commands like git add, git commit, and git push with a single click of a button.
GitSyncPad by
GitSyncPad
was hunted by
Aravind Kumar Vemula
in 3D Printer, GitHub. Made by
Aravind Kumar Vemula
. Featured on March 2nd, 2025.
GitSyncPad
is not rated yet. This is GitSyncPad's first launch.