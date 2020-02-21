GitSpo
Hello 👋 This is my favourite side project. I have built it so that I would know when people are talking about my projects and in what contexts my projects are being mentioned. The goal is to measure what impact social mentions have to product adoption and to create opportunities for developers to engage their communities outside of GitHub. Currently GitSpo aggregates data from 10 different websites, including dev.to, GitHub, Gitter, Hacker News, Hashnode, Medium, Reddit, Stack Exchange, Stack Overflow and Twitter. In total I caught 800k+ project mentions. This excludes bot activity (I detect and filter our CI and similar bots) and repeat/ near duplicate mentions. I am yet to figure out how to monetize GitSpo. In theory, the underlying tech would allow a pivot to a Medium.com-like company. I thought of creating a tool for recruiters to identify the rising talent. Maybe even automatically suggesting improvements to developer LinkedIn profiles based on their activity. Perhaps generating impact reports for companies that invest into Open-Source. With a bit of luck and time a problem worth solving will come to me. :-) Viewing my own project mentions is great. Though my favourite feature has become the trending project list, https://gitspo.com/trending. I have stumbled upon some very cool tech this way in the past couple of months, and seeing the comments on social media about those projects allowed me to form an informed opinion about the potential use cases. You don't need to sign up to view mentions of your projects, e.g. If your repository is https://github.com/jasonmayes/Re..., then you can: * https://gitspo.com/mentions/jaso... view all project mentions. * https://gitspo.com/mentions/jaso... view all project owner mentions. However, signing up will give you access to a newsletter about your trending projects and an analytics that shows how your projects are growing and where the users are coming from. Hope you like it and will have suggestions how to improve it. 🎉 p.s. I am in San Francisco for the next 3 months. I am participating in https://www.beondeck.com/. I don't have many friends here yet & I will happily join anyone in ProductHunt community for a trek, drinks or a startup talk.
Love the idea here, nice work! I signed up and found a mention on twitter for one of my open source projects I had never seen before. I tried to see the analytics for one of my projects and something went wrong when it kicked me back to GitHub to authorize the app. It could be on my end but thought I'd let you know. That feature also looks really handy. My co-founders are in SF and we're all about tools for dev communities and open source devs & maintainers. Drop me a DM on twitter at @dzello if and I'm happy to faciliate a connection :)
