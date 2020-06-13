Discussion
Bilal Tahir
Maker
Hey Everyone - Let's face it, Github search sucks. Say you wanted to see the most popular repos for a search term. Github will either show you the most popular or the most recently updated but never lets you do both. I found this super annoying so I built this little tool. GitRelevant is a super simple search tool that returns the most popular repos ordered by star count AND lets you filter it by the last N days. You can also filter by language e.g. python, javascript etc. This allows you to quickly find the most relevant (get it) results on Github.
