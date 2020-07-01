Discussion
Krzysztof Zbudniewek
Maker
Hi Product Hunt 👋 I was frustrated with how GitHub manages notifications. I couldn’t filter them by those requiring my action and had to check GitHub every few hours to see if there’s something new. That’s why our team at MonoFocus built GitPigeon, an easy way to receive the most important notifications on your Mac. Get notified when: - You got @mentioned in a comment. - Someone reviewed your Pull Request. - Someone requested your review. - Someone replied to your review. - Checks on your Pull Request failed. - All checks on your commit passed (CI/CD). PS. We’re working on GitPigeon for iOS, GitLab support is also on the roadmap. (you can join the waitlist on the website) We’re curious what you think!
Nice one. I’m waiting for the GitLab support!
@lukaszmtw Thanks! Will let you know when we ship it 🚢
Awesome tool! What about... Bit Bucket...? 🥺👉👈