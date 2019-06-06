Home
GitMerch
GitMerch
Get a T-shirt with your GitHub contribution map on it
From now everyone can bring his snapshots of intellectual property to the material world. Every GitHub user could print a t-shirt with his own contributions map and proudly wear it to show how cool it to be a creator of the future.
