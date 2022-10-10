Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
gitlapp
gitlapp
DevOps for your pocket
Visit
Upvote 3
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
gitlapp is a native iOS client for GitLab that helps you with project
management, tackling issues, and staying on top of your to-do's with notifications - across different instances of GitLab.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
gitlapp
Drata
Ad
Put SOC 2 compliance on autopilot
About this launch
gitlapp
DevOps for your pocket
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
gitlapp by
gitlapp
was hunted by
Daniel Fürst
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Daniel Fürst
. Featured on October 10th, 2022.
gitlapp
is not rated yet. This is gitlapp's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#32
Report