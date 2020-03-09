Discussion
Severin Bühler
Maker
Maker here. As my team and I moved to GitLab three years ago, the same question came up again and again: How do we speed up our CI/CD pipelines? After setting up countless custom GitLab Runners for years, I am happy to share gitlabrunner.com which makes setting up a runner a piece of cake. Hope it will be as helpful to others as to us. Feedback is always welcomed :)
Looks awesome Severin! Will give it a try this week.
