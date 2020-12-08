GitLab Notify

discussion
Corentin Mors
MakerBackend Developer @ Dashlane
Hey folks! I thought that the GitLab interface might be a bit blurry to see which merge requests need your attention. This extension aims to fix this experience by providing a simple popup and notification of the merge requests you were assigned to and the ones you created. This product works for any GitLab instance (official or self-hosted). All your data stays on your computer and this product is free and open-source. Feel free to contribute and let me know what you think!
