  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → GitHunt
GitHunt
Ranked #8 for today

GitHunt

Get developer emails

Payment Required
GitHunt helps you build email lists of developers based on the technologies they use. Reach prospects for your dev products, conduct market research, or source candidates in one click.
Launched in Hiring, Email Marketing, Marketing by
GitHunt
WorkOS
WorkOS
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
GitHunt
GitHuntGet developer emails
0
reviews
14
followers
GitHunt by
GitHunt
was hunted by
Victor Timsit
in Hiring, Email Marketing, Marketing. Made by
Victor Timsit
and
Théo Champion
. Featured on February 21st, 2023.
GitHunt
is not rated yet. This is GitHunt's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Vote chart
Comments
6
Vote chart
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#42