GitHunt
GitHunt
Get developer emails
GitHunt helps you build email lists of developers based on the technologies they use. Reach prospects for your dev products, conduct market research, or source candidates in one click.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Email Marketing
,
Marketing
by
GitHunt
About this launch
GitHunt
Get developer emails
GitHunt by
GitHunt
was hunted by
Victor Timsit
in
Hiring
,
Email Marketing
,
Marketing
. Made by
Victor Timsit
and
Théo Champion
. Featured on February 21st, 2023.
GitHunt
is not rated yet. This is GitHunt's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
6
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#42
Report