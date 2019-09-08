Log InSign up
GitHuman

Decentralized alternative to GitHub and GitLab

#1 Product of the DayToday
GitHuman is a decentralized alternative to GitHub and GitLab (Git sharing for everyone without any discrimination or restriction). It's built with IPFS and IPLD. It works without a centralised server. Host your git repositories using IPFS + IPLD.
