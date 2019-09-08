Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
GitHuman
GitHuman
Decentralized alternative to GitHub and GitLab
Developer Tools
Tech
+ 1
#1 Product of the Day
Today
GitHuman is a decentralized alternative to GitHub and GitLab (Git sharing for everyone without any discrimination or restriction). It's built with IPFS and IPLD. It works without a centralised server. Host your git repositories using IPFS + IPLD.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
4 Reviews
5.0/5
💬
Be the first to comment
Send