Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Swyx
Hunter
Markdown is powerful, but unergonomic to write. WYSIWYG is a great authoring experience, but is often too rich to compile down to Markdown. GitHub Writer is a cool extension that lets me have the best of both worlds!
Upvote (5)Share
And it's open source https://github.com/ckeditor/gith... Nice!
Upvote (3)Share
Maker
Hello Hunters! Today we are announcing GitHub Writer to let you enjoy the ease of use of WYSIWYG editing in GitHub. ✍️ As creators of two WYSIWYG editors, you can guess that plain text Markdown has not been our favorite. We use GitHub extensively and feel the struggle the built-in Markdown editor creates. We have thus decided to bring our product, CKEditor 5 (https://ckeditor.com/ckeditor-5/), to it and see how we can improve the situation. Roughly half a year later we present to you GItHub Writer. GitHub Writer is a browser extension that is based on CKEditor 5, a JavaScript rich-text editor with a modular, plugin based architecture and real-time collaboration capabilities. GitHub Writer has all the features available in the GitHub plain-text editor, including Markdown input, but offers a writing experience where you don’t need to switch to preview to see how your content will look when you submit it. This comes in handy especially in case of features like tables, where Markdown is not user-friendly at all. We are happy to announce the product here and we cannot wait for your feedback. Let us know the changes you’d like to see and issues you run into and ways we can make the extension better for everyone. After all GitHub Writer is an Open Source project. 😉 P.S. We love our side projects at CKEditor. We created another browser extension for GitHub in the past. HangHub (https://www.producthunt.com/post...) is a team productivity tool that allows you to see the users who are working on the same GitHub issue or pull request as you in real time. 👫
Upvote (3)Share
Fingers crossed for this and I'm on my way to install it ✌️
Upvote (1)Share
On Firefox the extension is asking for "Access your data for sites in the s3.amazonaws.com and github.com domains" I was curious for s3 and found this in the code // The following are domains used by GitHub to upload files. We need to have permissions on them, so we avoid cross-origin issues when mimicking the upload within the GitHubUploadAdapter class.
UpvoteShare
Maker