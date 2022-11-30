Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from GitHub Wrapped
See GitHub Wrapped’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
GitHub Wrapped
GitHub Wrapped
Discover and share coding contribution insights
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
With Spotify Wrapped all over social media, I created GitHub Trends to view and share your own (unofficial) GitHub Wrapped! See your repositories and languages sorted by lines of code, your activity grouped by time and day, and more!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
by
GitHub Wrapped
Merge 2.0
Ad
Launch hundreds of integrations in days for free
About this launch
GitHub Wrapped
Discover and share code contribution insights
1
review
3
followers
Follow for updates
GitHub Wrapped by
GitHub Wrapped
was hunted by
Abhijit Gupta
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Abhijit Gupta
. Featured on December 1st, 2022.
GitHub Wrapped
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on December 3rd, 2021.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#131
Report