Github Wrapped 2020

Tim Carambat
MakerSoftware and Mechanical Engineer
Inspired by the obvious Spotify 2020 wrapped, but not having the time or talent to make such an incredible web experience I whipped up this lil' idea really quick! Developers can finally get a peek into their contributions for development in 2020. There is no signup required to use this. Just type in a valid Github username and get some results (hopefully). Being that the data can only be calculated off the public Github API - only public information is shown. We all know you are far more impressive in the private repos anyway ;)
This seems like a busy year for me 😅 http://devwrapped.com/u/rstankov...