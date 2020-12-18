  1. Home
Github Wrapped 2020

View your Github contributions and other metrics for 2020!

Its the end of 2020. It seems like everything is getting a #wrapped - so why dont developers also get a wrapped? This is for all you makers and OSS contributors! Generate a nice little image to share on your socials to show off your #2020GithubWrapped
Tim Carambat
Software and Mechanical Engineer
Inspired by the obvious Spotify 2020 wrapped, but not having the time or talent to make such an incredible web experience I whipped up this lil' idea really quick! Developers can finally get a peek into their contributions for development in 2020. There is no signup required to use this. Just type in a valid Github username and get some results (hopefully). Being that the data can only be calculated off the public Github API - only public information is shown. We all know you are far more impressive in the private repos anyway ;)
Radoslav Stankov
Head of engineering @ ProductHunt.
This seems like a busy year for me 😅 http://devwrapped.com/u/rstankov...
