Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Remotion
See Remotion’s 3 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
GitHub Unwrapped 2023
GitHub Unwrapped 2023
Your coding year in review
Visit
Upvote 33
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Get a personalized video of your GitHub statistics for 2023. Choose between three themes and download an MP4 to share on your socials!
Launched in
Developer Tools
GitHub
Video
by
Remotion
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Remotion
Create videos programmatically
46
reviews
340
followers
Follow for updates
GitHub Unwrapped 2023 by
Remotion
was hunted by
Mehmet Ademi
in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
,
Video
. Made by
Mehmet Ademi
and
Jonny Burger
. Featured on December 12th, 2023.
Remotion
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 46 users. It first launched on February 9th, 2021.
Upvotes
33
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
#77
Report