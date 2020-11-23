GitHub Slash Commands

discussion
João Bernardo
MakerSoftware Engineer
Hello PH! We're Joao and Tiago, and together we've built Slash Commands for GitHub to control your Issues and Pull Requests through your comments, which is available on GitHub Marketplace as of today [1]. As a bonus, we've also added a few pro features that we think you'll like: - /giphy - Embed your favorite GIFs in your comments - /merge-when-checks-green - will merge your Pull Request automatically after all your checks have succeeded - /copy-metadata - Copies metadata (labels and milestones) from one Issue to another Since this was built as a native GitHub app, all commands will work seamlessly with integrations such as the GitHub VSCode extension [2] and their CLI tool [3]. We've had a ton of fun building this project using Elixir and we want to continue improving it every day. We'd love to hear your thoughts and ideas over at https://github.com/slash-command.... [1] https://github.com/marketplace/s... [2] https://code.visualstudio.com/do... [3] https://github.com/cli/
