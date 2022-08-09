Products
Home
→
Product
→
GitHub Recommender Extension
Ranked #20 for today
GitHub Recommender Extension
Get similar repositories on GitHub based on its description
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
I've always struggled to discover interesting repositories on GitHub. Now you can access similar GitHub repos right away on the repo page.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
GitHub Recommender Extension
About this launch
GitHub Recommender Extension
Get similar repositories on GitHub based on its description
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
GitHub Recommender Extension by
GitHub Recommender Extension
was hunted by
Mike Ovyan
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Mike Ovyan
and
Evgeniy Petrov
. Featured on August 9th, 2022.
GitHub Recommender Extension
is not rated yet. This is GitHub Recommender Extension's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#51
