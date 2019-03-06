Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → GitHub Personal Website Gen...

GitHub Personal Website Generator

Generate a personal website based on GitHub contributions

Build a personal website that shows off your contributions, interests, and development experience. It’s your fully-customizable profile powered by the GitHub API, GitHub Pages, and Jekyll—ready for anyone interested in your work.
Around the web
How to use the new github.dev personal website generatorDeveloperMode github.dev is a new community project by GitHub that lives on the .dev TLD. With it, you can fork, customize and deploy a personal site that shows your GitHub bio and contributions, powered by the GitHub API, GitHub Pages, and Jekyll. Here's my page: dzello.github.io.
The Practical DevJosh Dzielak 🔆

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Andrew Jazbec
Andrew Jazbec
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Andrew Jazbec
Andrew JazbecHunter@ajzbc · kanye.rest
Discovered this while browsing through some of GitHub repositories. Seems like the perfect solutions for people like me that don't particularly like making portfolio sites.
Upvote ·