GitHub Metrics

Customize your profile with various plugins and metrics

Analytics
Developer Tools
GitHub
Metrics generates infographics about you so you can embed them on your GitHub profile to let other users know more about you. Display your git stats along with an isometric calendar, favorites music, website performances, last tweets, projects, languages, ...
Hello there! Being inspired by other similar projects, I decided to create an extensive library which create renders that blends nicely in GitHub ecosystem. Generated images can be displayed anywhere, like your GitHub profile or your personal website. It was important to me to make it highly customizable, with a lot of plugins and various templates. Showing your active projects, sharing your favorites musics or displaying proudly your perfect score at LightHouse (PageSpeed insights) is something pretty cool! It's still an hobby project, so I'm experimenting a lot with it, to discover new APIs to work on (REST, GraphQL), ci/cd workflows, docker images, NodeJS, SVGs images, etc... A good way to learn a lot of stuff! Hope you'll appreciate it!
