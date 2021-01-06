GitHub Metrics

discussion
Simon L.
Maker
Hello there! Being inspired by other similar projects, I decided to create an extensive library which create renders that blends nicely in GitHub ecosystem. Generated images can be displayed anywhere, like your GitHub profile or your personal website. It was important to me to make it highly customizable, with a lot of plugins and various templates. Showing your active projects, sharing your favorites musics or displaying proudly your perfect score at LightHouse (PageSpeed insights) is something pretty cool! It's still an hobby project, so I'm experimenting a lot with it, to discover new APIs to work on (REST, GraphQL), ci/cd workflows, docker images, NodeJS, SVGs images, etc... A good way to learn a lot of stuff! Hope you'll appreciate it!
