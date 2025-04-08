Launches
GitHub MCP Server
GitHub MCP Server
The Official MCP Bridge to GitHub APIs
Visit
Upvote 94
GitHub's official MCP Server. Lets AI agents securely call GitHub APIs locally. Integrates with VS Code.
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
GitHub
About this launch
GitHub MCP Server by
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Featured on April 9th, 2025.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is GitHub MCP Server's first launch.