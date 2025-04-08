Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. GitHub MCP Server
GitHub MCP Server

GitHub MCP Server

The Official MCP Bridge to GitHub APIs
GitHub's official MCP Server. Lets AI agents securely call GitHub APIs locally. Integrates with VS Code.
Free
Launch tags:
Open SourceArtificial IntelligenceGitHub

Meet the team

GitHub MCP Server gallery image
GitHub MCP Server gallery image
GitHub MCP Server gallery image
GitHub MCP Server gallery image
About this launch
GitHub MCP Server
GitHub MCP Server
The Official MCP Bridge to GitHub APIs
5 out of 5.0
94
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
GitHub MCP Server by
GitHub MCP Server
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Featured on April 9th, 2025.
GitHub MCP Server
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is GitHub MCP Server's first launch.